Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $16.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIND. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

