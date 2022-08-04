Stifel Nicolaus Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$15.25

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.87% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.60. The company had a trading volume of 618,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.14 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

