Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 170 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average is $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

