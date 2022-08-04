Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,521. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

