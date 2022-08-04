Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NKE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.82. 33,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,161. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

