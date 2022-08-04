Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $697,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.56. 8,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.