Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $756,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.39. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

