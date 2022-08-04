Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,423,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 301,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 80,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

