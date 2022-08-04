Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 216 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

GIS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 32,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

