Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,278.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.69. 6,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $258.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

