Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 395 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,149. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.