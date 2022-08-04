Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.06

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.06 and traded as high as C$6.23. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 51,894 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAY.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$443.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.73.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

