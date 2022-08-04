Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lordstown Motors Call Options (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 11,384 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 8,145 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of RIDE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 642,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,806. The company has a market cap of $638.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Insider Activity at Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.