StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $133.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.