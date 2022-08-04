StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $25.99.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.