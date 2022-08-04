StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

