StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

