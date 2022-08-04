StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

