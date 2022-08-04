StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.51. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.