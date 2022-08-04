StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

SBFG opened at $17.16 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

