StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

