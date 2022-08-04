StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.43 on Monday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.
Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter.
Zovio Company Profile
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

