StockNews.com Downgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.2 %

CMP stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

