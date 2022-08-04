StockNews.com Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 1,632,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 59.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 60,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

