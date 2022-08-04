StockNews.com Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $832.50.

NYSE PSO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 395,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

