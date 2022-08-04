StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Buy

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.44.
Insider Activity
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 235.1% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.