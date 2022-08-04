StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Buy

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.44.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 235.1% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

