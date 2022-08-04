Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.25–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.00 million-$875.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.87 million.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
NYSE SRI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.28.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
