Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.25–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.00 million-$875.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.87 million.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE SRI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $540.56 million, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.