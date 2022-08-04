Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.25–$0.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.25)-$(0.15) EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Down 3.6 %

SRI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $521.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.28. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $28.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $284,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

