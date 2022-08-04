StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.95

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595 over the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

