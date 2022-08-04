STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after buying an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after buying an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

