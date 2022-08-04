StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $53,125.62

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $53,125.62 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,885,332,222 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.