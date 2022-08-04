Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 216,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 41,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,498. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

