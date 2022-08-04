Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.