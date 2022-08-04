Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,491. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

