Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of INN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,491. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
