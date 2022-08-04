Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $877,583.30 and approximately $2,083.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00698061 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,466,236 coins and its circulating supply is 46,766,236 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.