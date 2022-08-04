Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $206.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSE SUI opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $172.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

