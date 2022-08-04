Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.