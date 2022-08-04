SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

