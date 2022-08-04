Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,718. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

