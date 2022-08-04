SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.29.

SPWR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 184,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

