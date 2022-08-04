Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 40,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

