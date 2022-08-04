Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $40.02 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.83 or 0.07061897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00153873 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,533,438 coins and its circulating supply is 363,487,064 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

