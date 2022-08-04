SuperRare Market Capitalization Reaches $29.26 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001272 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $29.26 million and $17.96 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00127946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032095 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

