Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.23–$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.
Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
