Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.23–$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surmodics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $442,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.