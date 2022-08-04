Susquehanna Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $82.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

