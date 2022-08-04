Susquehanna Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $72.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,140. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,440 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

