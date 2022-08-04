SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $600.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $13.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.40. 528,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.45 and a 200-day moving average of $504.75.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.