Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

