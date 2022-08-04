S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SANW opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

