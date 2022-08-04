Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.85

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.85 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 27.02 ($0.33). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 27.02 ($0.33), with a volume of 313,558 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £53.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.82.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

Featured Articles

