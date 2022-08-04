Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

